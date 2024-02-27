The X (formerly Twitter) account of Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke has been deleted. Upon visiting the band's website, a "502 Bad Gateway" message comes up over a black page as well.

Up until this point, the singer was very active on the social media platform, often sharing controversial opinions and getting into heated exchanges with fans and followers, while also using it as a vehicle to do some good and help out fans in need.

It's unclear what led the musician's profile being deleted (whether he did it himself, violated X's community guidelines or some other reason), but upon searching his username, the platform says, "This account doesn't exist."

Ronnie Radke's deleted X Account X - @ronnieradke loading...

Falling in Reverse Website (Feb. 27, 2024)

Falling in Reverse's Website with a 502 error https://fallinginreverse.com/password loading...

As mentioned, Radke often engaged in debates on the platform and weighed in on viral conversations.

One recent example was when Architects guitarist Adam Christianson reposted a transphobic post on his page, sparking a discussion amongst the metalcore community. Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante was another musician who got involved in the conversation, which prompted to Radke to jump in as well.

"Damn is Spiritbox dropping off the Architects tour like they did mine cause of transphobia? Let’s see it Spiritbox let’s see you not compromise your integrity and drop off the tour to stand in solidarity with your fans that feel unsafe," Radke wrote at the time.

However, the Falling in Reverse frontman also used the platform for good. Recently, he helped one fan pay off some of his credit card debt, and the fan posted a video in response that moved the singer to tears. A few weeks later, he gifted another fan some money to help with medical expenses, and also helped a few fans that had issues with their vehicles while trying to get to Falling in Reverse shows.

See some of Radke's recent good deeds here.

Several musicians have left X over the last year or so, especially since Elon Musk took over. Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows was the most recent member of the rock and metal community to exit the platform until now.

READ MORE: Rockers Who've Left Twitter Since Elon Musk Took Over

A lot of musicians have wiped their social media profiles lately when preparing to make a big announcement, such as when Sleep Token cleared their Instagram before announcing a big, 2024 tour and their signing with RCA Records.

Falling in Reverse haven't released a full length studio album since 2017's Coming Home.

Stay tuned if more details emerge about what Radke's departure from the platform is about.