Were These Rock + Metal Acts Snubbed by the 2024 Grammy Nominations?

The nominations for this February's 66th Annual Grammy Awards emerged on Friday (Nov. 10), with the nominations in the rock, metal and alternative categories seeming more or less representative, as far as the big releases of 2024 go. Foo Fighters, Metallica, Paramore and Greta Van Fleet all saw nominations.

But when it comes to being a full-time rock fan and metalhead, there still were a handful of omissions that we feel should be addressed. Did you notice anything missing from the 2024 rock and metal Grammy noms?

See our list down toward the bottom of this post. Do you think that these bands were snubbed?

READ MORE: Fans React to the 2024 Grammy Rock, Metal + Alternative Nominations

The following releases all arrived within the eligibility period for the 2024 Grammys. This year, music released between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2023, could be eligible. That was a recent change after the Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammys, had initially placed the end date a few weeks earlier.

"After listening to concerns from … the music community, we have decided to amend the end date of the previously announced eligibility period," the Recording Academy said last year. "The eligibility deadline for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be extended by two weeks, to Friday, Sept. 15." (via Billboard)

Check out the list below. Under that, see a list of rock and metal bands that broke up in 2023.

Want rock news delivered to you daily? Get the Loudwire newsletter and download Loudwire's app.

Were These Rock + Metal Acts Snubbed by the Grammy Nominations for 2024? The nominations for the 2024 Grammys emerged Nov. 10, with the noms in the rock, metal and alternative categories seeming more or less representative — as far as the big releases go. But when it comes to being a full-time rock and metal fan, there still were a handful of omissions that we feel should be addressed. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers + Philip Trapp

Bands That Broke Up in 2023 These are the rock and metal bands that broke up in 2023. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp