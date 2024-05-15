Falling In Reverse’s ‘Ronald’ Enters YouTube Top Songs Chart for First Time

Falling In Reverse's new song "Ronald" is burning up the charts and is a new entrant in the Top 100 on YouTube's United States Top Songs Chart.

The track, which comes off Falling In Reverse's forthcoming long-awaited new album Popular Monster, came in at No. 74.

Since these figures were tabulated by YouTube and provided to Loudwire, the music video for "Ronald" has racked up nearly 800,000 more streams, bringing it to just under 5.4 million at the time of publication.

The video itself is another action packed one that matches the intensity of "Ronald." It's like watching a confrontational action thriller or a villainous superhero featuring heavy animated, helicopter shootouts and tons of explosions. Oh, and there's a gigantic volcanic lava monster that singer Ronnie Radke fights off.

Rapper Tech N9ne and Slaughter to Prevail vocalist Alex Terrible both guest on the song as well.

Falling in Reverse, "Ronald" Music Video

Falling In Reverse In 2024

Popular Monster, Falling In Reverse's first new album since 2017, will be released on July 26.

A headlining North American tour will follow, kicking off on Aug. 18 and coming to a close on Sept. 26. The trek will also features special guests Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides and Tech N9ne.

See all the dates below.

Falling in Reverse 2024 North American Tour Dates With Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides + Tech N9ne

Aug. 18 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Amphitheater*

Aug. 21 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest*

Aug. 22 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre*

Aug. 23 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

Aug. 25 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug. 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater*

Aug. 29 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Aug. 30 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Sept. 1 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Sept. 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sept. 4 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater^

Sept. 6 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live^

Sept. 7 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

Sept. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion^

Sept. 10 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sept. 12 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sept. 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

Sept. 15 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

Sept. 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

Sept. 17 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

Sept. 20 — Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater^

Sept. 21 — St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Sept. 23 — Denver, Colo. @ The JunkYard^

Sept. 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

Sept. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum^

*With Nathan James

^With Jeris Johnson