Cullen Moore joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (April 17) and opened up about the upcoming release of Sleep Theory's debut full-length album, Afterglow, out on May 16.

"I keep myself so busy and I keep myself doing something that I just kind of forgot that it was coming," Moore admitted to host Chuck Armstrong. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"But now I'm so focused on it happening. I don't know how to feel about it. I was super excited for the EP to come out, I was super ready for that."

Moore said when Sleep Theory signed with Epitaph Records, he wanted to release an album because they had a lot of songs ready to go. But, they decided to introduce the world to the band with their EP, Paper Hearts, in 2023.

Now that Afterglow is almost here, Moore is ready.

"I'm excited, man."

He told the Loudwire Nights audience that Paper Hearts is a good taste of what they can expect from their debut album — and they'll get an even deeper sense of what Sleep Theory are all about.

"I think that the album kind of explores a little bit broader — a lot," Moore explained.

"People are always like, 'Oh man, you know, this song really hits the heart and makes me feel this way.' If the EP made you feel that way, then the album is definitely going to have you in your feels."

What Else Did Sleep Theory's Cullen Moore Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How serving in the Army prepared him for his life as a rock star: "It definitely teaches you how to be a lot more determined. I've always been determined, so it just intensified the determination even more. It gets you in a better headspace and more of a place of, I don't know, it just makes you click."

The one thing he always tries to remind himself of: "Whenever you keep being grateful at the forefront of your mind, you'll go about things being grateful ... Two years ago, no one was asking me for pictures."

What his dream is right now: "Man, I'm trying to get to arenas. Headlining arenas. I want to be there as fast as I can be. I'm a very big person on speaking things into existence. For a long time, I manifested, because people were like, 'What are you going to do if music doesn't work?' I was like, dude, I'm going to be doing this. It's going to work. It's going to happen."

