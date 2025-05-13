Photos – All Four Days of the 2025 Sonic Temple Festival

Sonic Temple 2025 is in the books, but now without a lot of great memories that can now be revisited through four days worth of photos.

Fans flocked to Columbus, Ohio to take part in the 2025 edition of Sonic Temple and they were met with a fun-filled day of discovery on Thursday (May 8). Whether it be exploring the grounds, taking in all the artwork, visiting the on site dive bar or rocking out to bands both on their way up or at the top of their game, there was something for everyone.

The opening night of the festival saw the return of Korn to the concert stage in 2025, as well as sets from Bad Omens, Three Days Grace (with both of their singers), Motionless in White, Killswitch Engage, Ministry, Poppy and so many more.

Friday (May 9) also had a killer bill with the first of two nights headlined by the mighty Metallica, They were joined by shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, the hard hitting Mastodon, the highly-anticipated return of Acid Bath (their third show back) and the one and only Insane Clown Posse.

On Saturday (May 10), Linkin Park provided a show for the ages, while I Prevail, Jimmy Eat World, Bullet for My Valentine, Trivium, Three 6 Mafia and more rocked the stage. Crossfade and Trust Company both enjoyed reunion performances during the day as well.

READ MORE: 6 Big Things That Happened at Sonic Temple 2025

Then on Sunday (May 11), it was another blistering set from Metallica capped by a fireworks finale. Before that, Beartooth played a triumphant hometown show filling in for Alice in Chains, while Chevelle, Ice Nine Kills, Hollywood Undead, Power Trip and GWAR (celebrating their 40th anniversary) entertained festival-goers.

See some of the best photos from the music weekend and get a better feel for the atmosphere and experiences available to fans by checking out our Sonic Temple 2025 photo gallery below.

Sonic Temple 2025: Day 1 See photos from Day 1 of the 2025 edition of the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Sonic Temple 2025: Day 2 See photos from Day 2 of the 2025 edition of the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Sonic Temple 2025: Day 3 See photos from Day 3 of the 2025 edition of the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire