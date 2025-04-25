Win a Pair of Rock Royalty Passes to Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

Do you want to live like Rock Royalty at this year's Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival? Of course you do! And we're making it a lot easier, teaming up with Danny Wimmer Presents to give away a pair of high-end Rock Royalty passes.

Don't worry about competing with tens of thousands of fans for your ideal spot to watch all the main stage band, enjoy the luxury of re-entry, relax in one of two dedicated lounges, go for the pricey food truck option with some pre-loaded cash on your wristband and, when nature calls, enjoy some elevated facilities separate from the big festival crowd.

Now, stack all those perks on top of seeing headliners Korn, Linkin Park and Metallica (who will perform twice!) and dozens upon dozens of your other favorite bands and it doesn't get better than that.

This contest will end on April 30 and the randomly selected winner will be notified by May 2.

One (1) winner will receive two (2) Rock Royalty passes to the 2025 Sonic Temple festival.

Limit to one (1) entry per person. See the full prize and festival details below.

Prize Includes

Two (2) Rock Royalty passes to Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival (May 8-11, 2025): Reserved seat closest to the main stage in the stadium Exclusive access to new Rock Royalty Lounge Access to Sonic Temple VIP Lounge Wristband with $200 cash, pre-loaded Dedicated festival entry and re-entry Elevated restrooms Commemorative gifts and more



Total prize value: $3,600.

*Contest winner will be responsible for booking their own travel accommodations, including flight, hotel and any other expenses.

Enter below!

About Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

The Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is held from May 8-11 at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The four-day event features a multitude of who's who of rock, metal, punk and all things heavy, from the biggest headliners, rock radio fixtures and heroes of the underground. Simply, if you're a fan of heavy music, Sonic Temple has must-see bands for anyone and everyone.

See this year's complete lineup below and visit the Sonic Temple website for additional information.