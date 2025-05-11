Crossfade Play First Show Since 2012 at Sonic Temple – Setlist + Video

Last night (May 10), alternative metal/post-grunge troupe Crossfade – who recently reunited following their decade-long break – played their first show since 2012 at this year’s s Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival. For many concertgoers, it was a major highlight of the entire weekend thus far.

What Crossfade Played

Per the official Sonic Temple website, Crossfade played a 45-minute set on the Citadel Stage (between Trust Company and Grandson’s stints, and around the time Jimmy Eat World, Bullet For My Valentine, The Devil Wears Prada, Silverstein and I Prevail performed elsewhere).

According to setlilst.fm, it was their first live show since their set in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 1, 2012. Unsurprisingly, they played tunes from all three of their studio LPs, including “Starless” and “Cold” from 2004’s Crossfade; “Already Gone” from 2006’s Falling Away; and “Prove You Wrong” and “Killing Me Inside” from 2011’s We All Bleed.

As far as we know, the lineup consisted of founding vocalist/guitarist Ed Sloan, bassist/backing vocalist Mitch James, multi-instrumentalist Les Hall and drummer Ryan Bennett.

Immediately after their show, Crossfade posted the following message on Facebook:

Massive shout out to Danny Wimmer, Joe Guzik, all the crew and security at Sonic Temple for an amazing experience from the second we arrived in Columbus, Ohio… you brought it!! Most importantly, thanks to our crew- Rodney, Chuck, and Brett for always going above and beyond for the band. BTW…. They have been on this journey with us since 2004! Also, we sold out of our entire merch inventory 3 hours before we even hit the stage. What a cathartic day!! Next is Daytona -Welcome to Rockville

Naturally, their performance was met with overwhelming positivity from spectators, social media followers and the like.

For instance, one Facebook user replied to that post: “One if not the best set of the weekend.” Similarly, someone else wrote: “Been a fan since around 2006 or so, finally got to see y’all live today. I was on the barricade screaming lyrics, y’all probably saw me lol. Thanks for coming back and playing shows for us. I’ll remember this show for a long time.”

You can view Crossfade’s entire setlist – and see videos and photos from their show – below. Please note that – as stated by setlist.fm – it may be incomplete.

Crossfade’s Sonic Temple 2025 Setlist (May 10, 2025)



01. "Starless”

02. "So Far Away”

03. “Prove You Wrong”

04. "The Deep End”

05. "Colors

06. " Killing Me Inside”

07. "Death Trend Setta (first time since 2007)

08. "Already Gone”

09. "Dead Memories”

10. “Cold”

via setlist.fm

Crossfade – “Starless” (May 10, 2025)

Crossfade – “Cold” (May 10, 2025)

Crossfade – “So Far Away” (May 10, 2025)

Crossfade – “Colors” (May 10, 2025)

Crossfade – “Already Gone” (May 10, 2025)

More About Crossfade’s History + Reunion

In a nutshell, Crossfade formed as The Nothing around 1991 and issued two records – 1994’s The Nothing and 1998’s Numb – before changing their name to Sugardaddy Superstar (and then Crossfade) by 2002. Along the way, they had numerous lineup changes, and they achieved mainstream success with “Cold” (which was the lead single from their self-titled 2004 debut LP).

Over the next few years, they put out two follow-ups (the aforementioned Falling Away and We All Bleed) amidst shifting band members some more. The latter record garnered immensely positive reviews, yet neither matched the commercial success of Crossfade. Consequently, the group quietly became inactive and each member focused on other things. (For instance, drummer Mark Castillo joined metalcore outfit Emmure and Sloan worked on solo material).

Last October, however, Crossfade announced their reunion (at least in terms of live shows), with their now-completed Sonic Temple show being followed by appearances at Welcome to Rockville and Inkcarceration.

Welcome to Rockville will take place between May 15 and 18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. You can check out the full lineup and purchase tickets here.

Likewise, Inkcarceration which will take place between July 18 and 20 at the Ohio State Reformatory. You can view the complete lineup here and buy passes here.