Metal Fans Pick the World’s Heaviest Band

At last weekend's Sonic Temple festival, metal fans picked the world's heaviest band.

Over the weekend, Loudwire's Joe DiVita and Lauryn Schaffner asked fans a couple of questions outside the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, where the festival took place. The first question fans were asked: What's the heaviest band in the world?

The festival lineup was stacked with some of the biggest hard rock and metal names including Metallica, Korn, Linkin Park, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Jinjer, Power Trip, Cannibal Corpse and many more.

But we wanted to find out just how heavy the fans' tastes were — so we put them on the spot with one of the hardest questions we could think of.

The festivalgoers had a variety of responses, ranging from hard rock groups such as Godsmack and Falling in Reverse to deathcore's Immortal Disfigurement and slamming brutal death metal's Abominable Putridity.

To hear more of their responses (and why they chose them), check out the video below.

