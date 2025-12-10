Who else is playing in Triumph's 50th anniversary reunion lineup?

The Canadian rockers just announced the dates for their 2026 tour yesterday (Dec. 9). Dubbed the Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded tour, the trek will start in late April and wrap up in early June, hitting major cities in the U.S. and Canada along the way.

See all of the dates at this location.

Who Will Be Part of Triumph's Reunion Tour Lineup?

Aside from the founding trio of Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore, a few other rockers will be part of the reunion lineup. Eddie Trunk shared which musicians will be involved in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, ahead of his interview with the band airing this afternoon.

"They aren’t mentioned in the press release, but as you will hear in my interview today at 3P ET... Brent Fitz, Todd Kerns and Phil X will all be a part of the Triumph tour lineup. It will essentially be a 6-piece lineup," Trunk wrote.

Phil X currently plays lead guitar in Bon Jovi and replaced original guitarist Richie Sambora back in 2016. He played with and sang for Triumph for about a year in the early '90s in place of Emmett and then rejoined the lineup this year.

Fitz is a multi-instrumentalist who's worked with Theory of a Deadman, Alice Cooper, Vince Neil, Gene Simmons and a few others, but is best known for playing drums in Slash's band featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Kerns, another multi-instrumentalist, plays bass with Fitz in the Conspirators and was also the frontman for the group The Age of Electric.

When Is the Last Time Triumph Toured?

Triumph have not gone on a proper tour in over 30 years, according to Setlist.fm. They played a handful of shows together since then — two in 2008, a private one in 2019 that was taped and another short set this year — but they have not actually gone out on the road since 1993.

Even that was a brief run of shows, as Emmett had left the band a few years prior in 1988 to start a solo career. He reunited with the band for the few shows they've played since 2008, but they never amounted to a full tour.

"There's no one specific thing [that made the 2026 tour happen]," Moore told Ultimate Classic Rock in a new interview.

"I would say it's the rising tide of fans reflecting on how songs that Triumph played affected them in their life. The more time goes by, the more of these stories you hear and the more compelling they are, or in some cases, heart-wrenching. And so there's that cumulative effect that we're experiencing."