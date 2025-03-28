On Thursday (March 27), legendary guitarist Phil X joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate the release of his latest album with Phil X & The Drills, Pow!! Right In the Kisser. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"It was like a 10-year process," Phil X told host Chuck Armstrong about making the new album.

Get our free mobile app

"There's a song called 'You Sunk My Battleship' with Brian Tichy on drums. That was the first song on this record that we recorded back in 2014. And the last song we recorded with Tosh Peterson, ['Seemed Like a Good Idea'], this new kid on the block taking the drum world by storm, he played on a song and I think it was late October '24. That was 10 years of recording."

Phil X kept himself busy during that decade, too, playing with other bands and releasing two records with Bon Jovi. On top of that, he became a dad for the second time.

"I hardly practice since I became a dad," he said with a laugh in his voice.

"So when I do get a moment to play guitar, it's like, 'Oh, the kids are in school? Play guitar. Or do the shopping first — and then play."

How Phil X Wrote a Song With Tommy Lee In Mind

Pow!! Right In the Kisser features several all-star drummers throughout the album. In addition to the two Phil X already mentioned, Kenny Aronoff and Tommy Lee helped out.

"I really wanted to make it special," he said about his song "Fake the Day Away" which features Lee drumming on one of Phil X's tracks for the first time ever.

"I wanted it to be something that he connected with. Most of the drummers are like, 'Yeah, send me anything.' I'm like, no, I'm not sending you anything. I'm going to send you something that I think you'll connect with. So with Tommy, when I was thinking about him, I went on YouTube and started searching for Tommy Lee drum solos at Motley Crue concerts and he's playing this groove, just smashing it. And I'm like, 'Oh my god, that's such a cool groove. I'm going to write a song to that groove."

Phil X sent Lee a track with his voice and guitar and Lee sampled it, slowed it down about 10 beats per minute and sent it back saying, "I love it. This is the tempo."

Phil X had no issue with that.

"You're the boss, man," he said about getting the song back from Lee.

"I'm blessed that he even wanted to go there. A lot of people are like, no, the tempo's good. He just wanted it to be the best it could be and it came out great."

A Moment With Bon Jovi Phil X Will Never Forget

Along with celebrating the new album, Phil X had many stories to share from the countless artists he's worked with over the years. But no artist has had as big of an effect on him as Bon Jovi.

"There was a really cool moment [recording Bon Jovi's Forever]," Phil X recalled.

"I had recorded a solo prior and then it was the last day and Jon [wanted me] to look at the solo for 'Living Proof.' You know, let's beat it. Why don't you come in with some ideas, so I came in with two ideas and the safe one was very thematic and melodic."

READ MORE: Jon Bon Jovi Hopes His Legacy 'Was There to Do Some Good'

He said everyone was good with the safe solo, but before they moved on, he told them he had one more idea that was a little more dangerous and intense.

"Jon was on his phone, sitting on the couch and goes, 'Yeah, okay, record it. Sure' ... As soon as I went into this, he jumped off the couch, 'What's going on?' I didn't know how to take it at first...he goes, 'You know, that first solo, it was great. But this solo is you. It's so unique.' That was a great moment and that was the last day of recording."

What Else Did Phil X Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like recording in the studio with Chris Cornell on his 2009 solo album, Scream: "I'm playing guitar and his voice is coming out of the speakers. That's surreal enough, but him sitting on the couch? My inner Soundgarden fan from the early-'90s was freaking out."

What's on the horizon: "It'd be great to do some shows supporting the record. I'm waiting for the Bon Jovi schedule to come in so I can fill in the holes and then we'll see what happens."

What he finds easy and difficult about making music: "Riffs, melodies, all that stuff is an abundance in here. Coming up with themes and lyrics and titles, that's complicated."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Phil X joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, March 27; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.