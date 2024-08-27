Will The Smiths Join Reunion Announcements? Johnny Marr Responds

In light of Oasis' Gallagher brothers overcoming years of infighting to reunite for a 2025 tour, fans have been calling for The Smiths to put aside past differences and get back together as well. But guitarist Johnny Marr's response should provide much confidence that it will happen.

The Smiths '80s Split and What Followed

The Smiths enjoyed a quick ascent to fame in the College Rock scene of the 1980s, issuing four studio albums in as many years. But tensions started to rise within the band and by the release of their fourth album, the group had already split.

Singer Morrissey then launched a successful solo career after the split and the possibility of a reunion grew even more dim when Smiths bassist and drummer Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce filed suit in 1989 over the royalties division in the band. Rourke settled quickly with the other two members, but Joyce continued to fight the arrangement with it finally coming to a conclusion in 1998.

Any potential Smiths reunion would not be complete as bassist Andy Rourke died in 2023 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Johnny Marr Responds to Fan Call for Smiths Reunion

With Oasis announcing their 2025 reunion plans, one fan on the social media platform X offered, "If Oasis can do it The Smiths can too," with the addendum "I'm delusional."

The Smiths fan surprisingly got a response from Marr, who only offered a photo response to the posed reunion idea. It was a photo of British politician and commentator Nigel Farage smiling while holding a pint of beer in a bar.

Why Johnny Marr's Response Is Not a Good Sign of a Smiths Reunion

It seems more than musical differences may be keeping the band apart. As NME points out, back in 2016 Marr responded to Morrissey's public comments about being pro-Brexit and in favor of Farage's thoughts on England leaving the United Kingdom.

“I can only really speak for myself, I don’t feel like it’s necessary at all really,” said Marr at the time when asked by Sky News about the chances of The Smiths reuniting. “I really like moving forward. Myself and Andy (Rourke, bass player) play together when I’m over in New York…he plays a couple of songs with me and that’s always really nice, but that’s really as far as it needs to go I think.”

In that same interview, Marr was asked about Morrissey's comments and added that they "probably don’t have much ideologically in common any more."

In 2019, Marr seemingly hadn't forgotten Morrissey's support of Farage and Brexit, responding to a reunion rumor on social media by commenting, "Nigel Farage on guitar."

So another response with Farage is a nod to the existing political divide between the guitarist and the singer. That would be another hurdle to overcome for a reunion.