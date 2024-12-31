31 Essential Rock + Metal Albums Turning 40 in 2025

What albums will turn 40 during 2025? We've got a rundown of some of the big rock and metal albums that first donned our record, cassette and CD players back in 1985.

It was an interesting time in the world, as Ronald Reagan started his second term as president, the Titanic wreckage was discovered and New Coke became a commercial flop. In the theaters, Back to the Future ruled. On TV, The Cosby Show was essential viewing and fans were tuning in to catch Wrestlemania 1. Plus, 1985 also brought us Super Mario. Bros., Live Aid and "We Are the World."

As for what was happening in rock and metal, Motley Crue, Night Ranger, Dokken and Ratt were showing the commercial appeal of heavy music. Meanwhile, Anthrax, Exodus, Helloween and Possessed were breaking new ground in metal.

Elsewhere, The Cult, The Cure, R.E.M., The Replacements and The Smiths were laying the groundwork for alternative rock's eventual '90s takeover.

So dig out that walkman or your compact disc player and let's revisit some of these essential rock and metal albums of 1985 turning 40 in 2025.

