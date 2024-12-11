‘I’ve Had Just About Enough of His B–chslap Comments’ – Morrissey SLAMS Johnny Marr

Morrissey has called out his onetime bandmate Johnny Marr, suggesting that he's used talk of a Smiths reunion and ownership of the band name to force fans to choose between the two musicians.

Morrissey's comments came during an interview with Medium where he was asked about whether he was "really keen" on sharing a stage with Marr again given past differences.

Speaking about the reunion talk, Morrissey offered, "I agreed [to reunite] because it felt like the last time such a thing would be possible. We’ve all begun to grow old. I thought the tour that was offered would be a good way of saying thank you for those who have listened for what suddenly feels like a lifetime. It wasn’t because I had any emotional attachment to Marr. I have absolutely none."

Morrissey's Thoughts on Johnny Marr's Response to Smiths Reunion Talk

The singer then further opened up, sharing his thoughts on Marr and relaying how the guitarist has used the reunion discussion and ownership of the band's name to force Smiths fans to choose sides.

“He seems to me to be just as insecure and fearful as he was during the 1980s," stated Morrissey. “But he gains more press adoration by pretending to be the Smiths gatekeeper and custodian in isolation, and as long as he is sitting in a corner complaining about me he has a pedestal which would disappear in the event of a reunion.”

The singer continued, “He claims to find me completely indigestible, but whenever he walks onto a stage he sings my lyrics, my vocal melodies and my song titles. Is this hypocrisy or self-deception? He has forced people to choose between Morrissey and Marr, and I’ve had just about enough of his bitchslap comments. I’ve quietly put up with them for over 30 years.”

More Marr-Morrissey Conflict

Earlier this year, Morrissey suggested through his website that Marr has blocked a proposed Smiths Greatest Hits album titled Smiths Rule OK! as well as box set 40th anniversary release of the band's first album.

A few days later, Morrissey claimed that Marr had applied for 100 percent trademark and intellectual property ownership of The Smiths name. The singer claimed that Marr made the move without consulting him. The singer stated that this move allowed Marr to tour under the Smiths name while Morrissey would be prohibited from using the moniker that he personally had come up with in 1982.

In response, Marr posted to social media that Morrissey's statements were incorrect. The guitarist claimed that in 2018, a third party had attempted to make a claim on the band's name and that his representatives had reached out to Morrissey to work together in protecting the band's name.

When Morrissey failed to respond, Marr registered the trademark for himself and it was subsequently agreed upon with Morrissey's lawyers that the trademark would be held for the mutual benefit of both Marr and Morrissey. Earlier this year, Marr signed an agreement of joint ownership with the singer.

As for the reunion tour offer, Marr stated, "I didn't ignore the offer - I just said no." Marr also reiterated that he has no plans to tour with a different singer under the Smiths moniker either. Marr's full statement to Morrissey's comments can be viewed below.