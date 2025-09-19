A Morrissey concert scheduled for a Connecticut venue tonight and another in Boston on Saturday have been called after what the singer's social media described as a "credible threat" on his life.

Morrissey Reveals Death Threat

The 66-year-old singer was set to perform at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Ct. The cancellation was posted on Morrissey's official social media early Friday.

READ MORE: 11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week

"In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and the audience, tonight's engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled," the message read on the Morrissey Official Facebook. "We appreciate the understanding."

The event listing for tonight's show was still on the Foxwoods website following Morrissey's announcement. It was later updated to reflect the cancellation.

Foxwoods noted in the update that it was Morrissey's decision to cancel and that all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Moments after the Foxwoods cancellation announcement, an additional post went up announcing a show scheduled for Saturday at MGM Music Hall in Boston also would not be happening.

Morrissey Death Threat Explained

The Ottawa Citizen reported earlier this week that a 26-year-old Canadian man had been arrested for allegedly threatening the English singer on the social media platform, Bluesky.

The newspaper said Noah Castellano allegedly posted on social media that he would be present when Morrissey played a show during CityFolk 2025 at TD Place in Ottawa on Sept 12.

"I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally," Castellano allegedly posted on Bluesky, according to the report from the Ottawa Citizen.

Morrissey still played the show in Ottawa on Sept. 12. He also played dates in Toronto on Sept. 13 and New York City on Sept. 16.

Castellano was reportedly arrested on Friday and charged with "uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm." He was later released after posting $5,000 bail.

Following the pair of cancellations, Morrissey is next scheduled to play The Met in Philadelphia on Sept. 23.