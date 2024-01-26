Morrissey has cancelled his upcoming 20th anniversary concerts in California.

The Smiths star had been due to perform at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday (Jan. 26) and at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Saturday (Jan. 27) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album You Are the Quarry but he called off both shows at the last minute citing “unforeseen circumstances".

A post on Instagram, that has since been removed, read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Morrissey's You Are the Quarry anniversary show on January 26 at Honda Center is cancelled. Tickets will be automatically refunded to purchasers."

The message was repeated for the Kia Forum show.

Morrissey had planned to play the 2004 album - which features the single "First of the Gang to Die" - in full during the pair of concerts.

READ MORE: Morrissey Cancels L.A. Show After 30 Minutes Because It's 'Extremely Cold'

The singer's next gig is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Mexico City, Mexico and he also has a series of shows booked in for South America.

It comes as the veteran musician continues to struggle to get his new album Bonfire of Teenagers released due to a dispute with his former label Capitol Records.

Morrissey had hoped to drop the record in 2023, but the project got derailed after the singer left his label and management company in 2022.

During an appearance on 'Good Day New York last October, Morrissey said of the stalled project: "This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price."

"It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture."