Morrissey Cancels L.A. Show After 30 Minutes Because It’s ‘Extremely Cold’

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year — well, for some of us, at least. For Morrissey, the crisp weather obviously isn't suitable for performing, as he canceled a show in Los Angeles after 30 minutes because he was "extremely cold."

The show took place at the Greek Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to Setlist.fm, the musician played a total of nine songs before leaving the stage. The night before in Ontario, Calif., he played a total of 20 tracks.

“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold,” Morrissey told the L.A. crowd [via Datebook]. “Can you tell? I can. However, we will steam on. Where to? Who knows.”

The band followed the singer off the stage a few minutes later, and then one of them returned to say, "Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies.” They were met with a negative reaction from the crowd.

A fan posted about the evening on Twitter, noting that the temperature was in the 50s during the concert.

The day after the show, Morrissey shared a post on his Instagram thanking fans for attending, and added, "Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly." The Greek Theatre's website states that the show has been postponed to a later date, so fans will likely have a chance to attend the show again. The rescheduled date is currently to be determined. Hopefully it'll be a bit warmer out, but in the meantime, someone should get this guy a pair of gloves.