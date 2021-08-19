Riot Fest may have just lost Nine Inch Nails as a headliner, but they've moved quickly to fill the void, with Slipknot stepping in to close out the music weekend in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19.

It's one of a few new alterations for the 2021 edition of Riot Fest. Organizers have also announced that Morrissey will play a special Thursday (Sept. 16) bill that he's also curating with some special guests for the evening. In addition, all three-day pass and Sunday ticket holders will have access to that special Thursday preview party with Morrissey free of charge!

Those currently without the three-day pass or Sunday tickets can purchase tickets for the added Thursday date with all proceeds going to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless as well as other charitable organizations still to be announced. Ticketing for the Thursday preview party can be found here.

Slipknot will most certainly bring it on Sunday to close out the music weekend, but those Sunday ticket holders who had their hearts set on seeing Nine Inch Nails can receive refunds beginning this coming Monday (Aug. 23) at 11:59PM CT. Head here to do so.

Organizers have also revealed that a second wave of Riot Fest Late Night shows will be announced tomorrow (Aug. 20) so stay tuned.