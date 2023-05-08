Few things in the music industry are more entertaining than when artists hurl insults at each other or their fans.

After all, the past few decades have introduced us to many amusingly peculiar and/or vindictive personalities who love dishing out hate almost as much as they love creating our favorite tunes.

Sometimes, their anger seems motiveless and unnecessary, yet quite often, they’re understandably – if absurdly – firing back at their provokers. Either way, there’s no shortage of puzzlingly phrased slander coming out of their mouths.

With that in mind, we’ve dug up 10 of the most confusing/strange/downright WTF insults rock and metal musicians have ever tossed out.

Get your popcorn ready and enjoy!

READ MORE: 25 Nastiest Rock Feuds

10 of the Wildest Insults Rock + Metal Stars Have Hurled at People Do you need some ointment for those sick burns? See how and why some of our favorite rockers threw hate at their industry cohorts.