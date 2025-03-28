9 Bands That Have Broken Up + Reunited More Than Once

What are some rock and metal bands that have broken up and reunited more than once?

There are probably a ton of groups that would come to mind if someone were to ask you that question, but it's really not as black and white as it seems. Of all the bands that seem like they've broken up dozens of times, many of them really just had a lot of different lineup changes.

Take Guns N' Roses for example — despite all the musicians that have been in and out of that band over the last few decades, they never actually broke up. Sure, Axl Rose was the only original member left at one point, but he didn't call it quits.

During the late '90s when he was mostly out of the public eye, he was working with a bunch of different musicians on the beginning stages of what would eventually (like, many years later) become Chinese Democracy.

All of that is to say that Guns N' Roses, and many other bands who've simply just had a lot of lineup changes, aren't on this list. We're here to discuss the bands who've actually broken up (or gone on "hiatus") and then reunited multiple times.

In some cases, the bands broke up due to internal stressors or because one of the members died. Then there are others where the band "retired" and came back a few years later — something fans really love after spending a lot of money on farewell tour tickets!

Regardless, reunions are usually an exciting thing, so keep scrolling to see some of the biggest acts in our world that have broken up and reunited more than once.

