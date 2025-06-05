Triumph Playing First Public Show in 17 Years This Week

Canadian progressive rock icons Triumph are reuniting for a show and it's happening sooner than you might think. The band has been tapped to perform this Friday (June 6) at the Rogers Festival at the Final as part of the festivities for NHL Stanley Cup finals.

The performance will take place in Edmonton, where the hometown Oilers will be squaring off against the Florida Panthers. The special concert will also feature a full headlining set from The Glorious Sons.

About Triumph's Live Return

The veteran rockers will take the stage, but fans should not be expecting a full show. The band will reportedly play a three-song set. Among the tracks the band is expected to play is "Lay It On the Line," which has become a rallying cry during the NHL playoffs en route to the Stanley Cup final.

The performances will begin at 3:40PM MT in the Play Alberta Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6PM MT game time on Friday. The concert will be free of charge and open to fans of all ages, with Play Alberta Fan Park gates opening at 3PM MT.

"We're thrilled to bring Triumph to the Rogers Festival At The Final, building on the success of our ad campaign that introduced a whole new generation of music fans to this iconic band," shared Terrie Tweddle, chief brand and communications officer, Rogers. "Together with The Glorious Sons, we know Oilers fans will enjoy a fantastic show ahead of Game 2."

Triumph's last full concerts took place in 2008 when they appeared at the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. The band has since played a 2019 three-song set at Metalworks Studio in Toronto that was taped for a documentary on the band.

Over the course of heir career, Triumph released 10 studio albums and four live albums. Their last studio record was 2002's Edge of Excess. Triumph were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2008.