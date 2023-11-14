Our trip through rock and metal's past on the big screen takes us to the '90s, an era that gave us enjoyable big screen trips back to the '70s with kids just trying to see KISS or Aerosmith, into the '80s through the eyes of a heartbroken wedding singer and even glimpsing rock through the modern '90s lens in grunge heavy Seattle, soul-starved Dublin or fighting a corporate takeover in a hipster record store.

It was an era of rock and roll films that taught us to question authority and to fight for your vision. And a time to realize that second chances often do come about.

As with previous features in this series, we should note that the films discussed here are dramatic movies either set in the rock world or using rock and metal music as a key plot point within the development of the story. Rock musician biopics, concert movies and documentaries will be analyzed elsewhere.

From Wayne's World to The Wedding Singer, there's probably a little something for everyone. So join us as we reflect on the 15 Best Rock + Metal Dramatic Movies of the 1990s.

15 Best Rock + Metal Dramatic Movies of the 1990s Let's schedule a '90s rock film binge. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire