What was the better '90s soundtrack - The Crow or Singles? That's the question for this week's Chuck's Fight Club courtesy of Loudwire Nights.

With The Crow being remade, that had Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong pondering how great '90s movie soundtracks were and for rock fans in the '90s, it didn't get any better than the compilations of music we got from Singles and The Crow.

The Crow original soundtrack was probably best known for featuring Stone Temple Pilots' "Big Empty," but it also gave us hard hitting and darker fare from The Cure ("Burn"), Nine Inch Nails ("Dead Souls"), Helmet ("Milquetoast"), Rage Against the Machine ("Darkness"), Pantera ("The Badge") and more.

The Singles soundtrack famously featured another grunge standout with Alice in Chains' "Would" getting early play ahead of their Dirt album. It also featured Pearl Jam's "State of Love and Trust," Smashing Pumpkins' "Drown," Paul Westerberg's "Dyslexic Heart," Chris Cornell's "Seasons," Mother Love Bone's "Chloe Dancer / Crown of Thorns" and Screaming Trees' "Nearly Lost You."

