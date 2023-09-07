‘It’ Actor Bill Skarsgard to Star in Upcoming Remake of ‘The Crow’

Lionsgate Films announced Thursday (Sept. 7) that a remake of the gothic superhero adaptation The Crow is in production to be released soon.

Bill Skarsgård, best known as the evil clown Pennywise from the 2017–19 It franchise, will portray the vengeful anti-hero The Crow (Eric Draven). The late Brandon Lee, son of martial arts film icon Bruce Lee, played the character in 1994's The Crow, the production of which was marred by Brandon's death from an on-set accident in 1993 when he was killed by a prop gun.

See the trailer from the 1994 film below.

The Crow remake is directed by Rupert Sanders (Ghost in the Shell, Snow White and the Huntsman). It will also star the singer-songwriter FKA twigs and Succession actor Danny Huston. The Crow franchise itself is based on the comic book series of the same name created by James O'Barr.

Skarsgård was most recently seen in John Wick Chapter 4. He also voiced the Deviant Kro in Marvel's Eternals and starred as Zeitgeist in Deadpool 2.

In a statement, Lionsgate's Charlotte Koh said, "We appreciate what The Crow character and original movie mean to legions of fans and believe this new film will offer audiences an authentic and visceral reinterpretation of its emotional power and mythology."

She continued, "To work with a creative team led by Rupert's unparalleled visual style and storytelling and with a producing team who have made some of the most popular and impactful films of the last several decades is a true privilege."

The producers added, "The original film left an indelible mark on our culture that lives on. We are thrilled to bring a new adaptation for today's audiences that respects this legacy. Rupert has masterfully brought new dimensions to create a contemporary universe for this timeless saga of undying love, and we can't wait to share this vision with film audiences."

In March 1993, during the filming of a scene in the original The Crow involving a prop gun, a fragment of a dummy bullet became dislodged from a previous scene's blank cartridge and was fired into Brandon Lee's abdomen. Despite immediate medical attention, Brandon Lee died from his injuries on March 31, 1993, at age 28. The film was released posthumously.

The Crow Trailer (1994)