Bill Skarsgård is the Crow and you can see first look images of the movie remake below.

After years and years of attempts at various reboots and remakes, the ’90s cult classic has finally been updated for modern audiences, with Skarsgård — best known as Pennywise from the It film franchise of recent years — taking over the lead role originally played by Brandon Lee in the 1994 film of The Crow.

Today, Lionsgate unveiled the first official images of Skarsgård’s version of the character. It definitely recalls the Brandon Lee version of the Crow, with some modern twists (and a whole bunch more tattoos, and also at least a couple more ab muscles).

THE CROW Lionsgate loading...

Here are more official images from The Crow, with FKA Twigs in the role of Shelly, the doomed fiance of Skarsgård’s Eric Draven. After they’re both killed, Draven transforms into the Crow to avenge their deaths.

THE CROW Lionsgate loading...

Lionsgate Lionsgate loading...

READ MORE: 10 Must-Watch Horror Movies That Are Totally Metal

Attempts to remake The Crow in some form date back to at least the mid-2000s. Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, F. Javier Gutierrez, and Corin Hardy are just a few of the directors who were attached to make the film at various points during its development. (This version was ultimately made by Rupert Sanders.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is scheduled to open in theaters on June 7.