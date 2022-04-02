‘It’ Actor Bill Skarsgard to Star in Metal Classic ‘The Crow’ Reimagining

Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the Clown in the recent It reboots, has reportedly been tapped to play Eric Draven in a new reimagining of The Crow.

The Crow tells the story of Eric Draven — the frontman for the metal band Hangman's Joke — who is murdered alongside his fiancé. He then rises from the dead, with the help of a supernatural crow, to exact his revenge. Basically, it's very goth.

The revenge thriller is based off of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr, which was first published in 1989.

Director Alex Proyas brought the story to life in 1994. The film, which starred Brandon Lee as the titular character, became a cult classic among goth and metal fans alike, in part because Lee was tragically killed on set due to an improperly loaded stunt gun.

The soundtrack is also full of songs from popular artists of the era, such as Pantera, Rage Against the Machine, Stone Temple Pilots, Nine Inch Nails, Helmet, the Cure and more.

Many have since tried to put their own spin on the story throughout the years, including Rob Zombie. Rupert Sanders is set to direct the new film, with musician FKA Twigs also starring.

“The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” says Sanders (via Deadline). “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”