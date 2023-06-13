2023 Capulet Fest Lineup Revealed – All That Remains, Memphis May Fire + More

We're just a few weeks out from the return of the Capulet Fest, bringing a weekend of heavy rock to Connecticut in early July. Organizers have now revealed this year's lineup, which includes Memphis May Fire and Norma Jean co-headlining the opening day on Saturday, July 1, and All That Remains and Anberlin heading up the Sunday (July 2) bill.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut will play host to the weekend festival, which will feature over 30 acts playing the two concert stages, culminating with a Fourth of July weekend fireworks celebration.

Other acts of note playing the weekend include A Skylit Drive, Saul, For the Fallen Dreams, Emery, Woe Is Me, Within the Ruins and plenty more. See the lineup for both days listed below.

Saturday, July 1

Memphis May Fire // Norma Jean

A Skylit Drive (playing Wires in full)

Secrets

For the Fallen Dreams

Until I Wake

Famous Last Words

Catch Your Breath

Spoken

Outline in Color

Set for the Fall

Versus Me

Saul

Nerv

Awake at Last

VRSTY

Dead By Wednesday

Nowhere Left

Magnets for Maniacs

Sunday, July 2

All That Remains // Anberlin

Emery

Woe is Me

Savage Hands

Picturesque

Within the Ruins

Convictions

Any Given Sin

Dreamwake

Horizon Theory

Kingsmen

Uncured

Kill the Imposter

Rise Among Rivals

Destroy / Create

Little Us

Saved By Skarlet

Gina Fritz

Tickets are general admission, with VIP and Meet and Greet passes also available. Memphis May Fire, Norma Jean, Anberlin, A Skylit Drive, Emery and Woe is Me are among the acts participating in meet and greets. Get your tickets here.

2023 capulet fest admat Capulet Fest loading...