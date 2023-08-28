Without lead singer Ivan Moody, Five Finger Death Punch opened for Metallica at the Los Angeles-area SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday (Aug. 27) using three fill-in vocalists.

Moody had fallen ill "with a terrible flu," Five Finger Death Punch said ahead of the concert.

So All That Remains' Phil Labonte, former Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones, and Fire From the Gods' AJ Channer took turns singing in Moody's stead onstage with FFDP Sunday.

It's currently unclear if Moody will be back with Five Finger Death Punch for their scheduled Sept. 3 slot supporting Metallica at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

READ MORE: How Did Five Finger Death Punch Get Their Band Name?

Due to previous health issues concerning Moody, Five Finger Death Punch had already missed a slate of European gigs opening for Metallica on several nights of Metallica's ongoing "M72 World Tour" this spring. But Five Finger Death Punch had returned to open for Metallica alongside other supporting acts as the tour covers North America this summer.

On Sunday, however, rather than bowing out completely, Five Finger Death Punch went ahead to perform the gig without Moody.

What Happened to Ivan Moody?

In their statement, Five Finger Death Punch explained, "Ivan fell ill with a terrible flu and won't be able to perform tonight. We are grateful that our good friends Phil Labonte (All That Remains), Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage, ex-Light the Torch and Sion) and AJ Channer (Fire From the Gods) are stepping up and will take over his vocal duties for what will surely be a special show."

FFDP Statement - Aug. 27, 2023

The band added, "Join us in wishing our brother Ivan well, he'll be back very soon."

See footage from the show below.

Footage From the Show