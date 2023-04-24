Metallica have confirmed that Five Finger Death Punch will not be joining them at the M72 world tour kickoff in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 29 "due to unforeseen circumstances" and that Nightwish singer Floor Jansen will perform in their absence.

The run, billed as a "no repeat weekend," finds Metallica performing twice in each location, playing entirely different sets each night, accompanied by a different pair of openers across the pair of performances as well.

The very first show of the run, which will extend into 2024, is set for April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, with special guests Architects and Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen's band). At the same location, both Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills had been tabbed as the special guests, but now Jansen, who is touting her new solo album Paragon, has been added to the lineup in lieu of FFDP.

Metallica tweeted the news, also exclaiming, "Thanks for joining us, Floor — can't wait to see your set!"

Metallica, of course, will be on the road in support of their new album 72 Seasons, their 11th studio effort and successor to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct. The album recently debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, failing to claim the top spot for the first time since 1988, when ...And Justice for All landed at No. 6.

Still, it was an impressive debut week as the metal legends had the highest-selling album of the week, moving 134,000 physical copies. The record also hit No. 1 on the U.K. charts — the first time they've done so since the release of 2008's Death Magnetic.

See all of Metallica's upcoming tour dates here and, for tickets, head to this location.