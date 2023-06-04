FFDP Cancel Remaining European Shows Due to Ivan Moody’s Medical Concerns + Metallica Announce Gothenburg Replacement

Five Finger Death Punch have announced the cancellation of their final three European summer shows due to medical concerns related to frontman Ivan Moody’s recent hernia surgery. Obviously, this means that they won’t be playing with Metallica in Gothenburg on June 18, but luckily, Epica are once again happy to fill in and help out.

Last Friday (June 2), FFDP posted the following statement to social media:

It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the last three shows on our European run this summer in Romania, Sweden and Switzerland. [info on Bucharest will be available as soon as we receive it] Ivan was recently seen by his medical team and they have now advised him to rest and refrain from travel until the beginning of July. This is to ensure he makes a full recovery and can be ready to start the North American leg of this tour on July 21st in York, PA without further interruption. We would like to thank @metallica for their unwavering support of the band and of Ivan during this tough time. We would also like to thank @floor_jansen_official and @epicaofficial for stepping in at such short notice to fill our spot. Most importantly, though, we thank the fans for your understanding and patience. It is heartbreaking we were not able to play these shows, but we will most certainly return next year and we have a few other things planned too.

You can see their post below:

Specifically, the affected shows include their June 14 headlining slot at the Metalhead Festival in Bucharest, Romania; their supporting show at Metallica’s June 18 stint at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden; and their June 23 stint at the Summerside Festival in Aarburg, Switzerland.

Back in April of 2023, Loudwire reported on FFDP withdrawing from their supporting slot at Metallica’s M72 World Tour kickoff in Amsterdam, Netherlands because Moody was still recovering from surgery to “correct an acute hernia injury.” Consequently, Nightwish singer Floor Jansen performed instead.

Around the same time, Moody explained how he “landed the hernia lottery” with not one but three hernias resulting from “jumping around a little bit” during a video shoot.” After speaking with his doctor, he decided to have the “quick” surgery “right then and there,” adding: “I thought it would have been easy, however having all three done at the same time was a shock to my system to say the least.”

Then, on May 15, Loudwire reported on FFDP bowing out of Metallica concerts in Paris, France and Hamburg, Germany later that month. (The following day, FFDP gave a statement about their plans to return to the stage, noting that Moody was “advised . . . not to perform any strenuous activity until, at the minimum, June 12, 2023. . . . We are all looking forward to returning to the stage as soon as Ivan has made a full recovery.”)

In their place was Epica, who shared the news online, writing that they were “honoured” to “support the mighty” Metallica because it’s “the ultimate for any metal band” and they couldn’t “wait to add [their] flair to #M72WorldTour.”

Thus, it’s unfortunate yet perhaps not entirely surprising to hear these latest updates.

On June 2, Metallica tweeted the following about the Gothenburg change: “After a couple fantastic sets in Paris and Hamburg, our friends @Epica are sticking around the #M72 World Tour a little longer. They’ll step in once more for @FFDP in Gothenburg on Sunday, June 18.”

Likewise, Epica tweeted the following at the same time: “Epicans! The first two times were absolutely mindblowing, so we can't even imagine number 3! @Metallica has invited us back to support, alongside @ICENINEKILLS , this time in Gothenburg. Thank you! Who will we see June 18?”

You can see those posts below:

However disappointed, most fans have shown support for and understanding of the situation.

As noted in their statement, FFDP are still scheduled to begin the North America part of their 2023 tour on July 21 (in York, Pa.). You can check out their current tour dates here and grab tickets here.

Of course, Loudwire continues to wish Moody well regarding his recovery and eventual return to the stage.