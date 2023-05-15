The Devil Wears Prada Book 2023 ‘Metalcore Dropouts’ Tour With Fit For a King, Counterparts + Landmvrks

The Devil Wears Prada have just announced the Metalcore Dropouts tour featuring Fit For a King, Counterparts and Landmvrks.

The 27-date trek will make stops in the United States and Canada, kicking off on Sept. 15 in Anaheim, California and coming to a close over one month later in Las Vegas on Oct. 19.

The Devil Wears Prada guitarist Jeremy DePoyster exclaims, "We are so stoked to be heading across America with our pals in Fit For A King on the Metalcore Dropouts Tour! We know how excited everyone is to hear more of Color Decay and we cannot wait to play these songs for you. Our buddies in Counterparts and Landmvrks are absolutely obliterating the metalcore world and we had to have them on the most exciting tour of the fall. We will be bringing the craziest show we've ever played, do not miss this tour!"

"This lineup is a dream," adds Fit For a King frontman Ryan Kirby, "From top to bottom. Landmvrks are one of the hottest bands in the scene, and Prada and Counterparts are absolute legends."

See all of the scheduled tour dates further down the page. Head to The Devil Wears Prada website to purchase tickets and explore VIP options.

Most Recent Album by Each Band on The Metalcore Dropouts Tour

The Devil Wears Prada, Color Decay (2022)

Fit For a King, The Hell We Create (2022)

Counterparts, A Eulogy For Those Still Here (2022)

Landmvarks, Lost In the Waves (2021)

The Devil Wears Prada 2023 Tour Dates With Fit For a King, Counterparts + Landmvrks

Sept. 15 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Sept. 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Sept. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Sept. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Sept. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 22 — St Louis, Mo. @ Pop's

Sept. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Sept. 24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Hall

Sept. 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian

Sept. 27 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 28 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

Sept. 30 — Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia

Oct. 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

Oct. 03 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 04 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Oct. 06 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 07 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 08 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Oct. 10 — Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Oct. 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz

Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 15 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Oct. 17 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Oct. 18 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

Oct. 19 —Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

