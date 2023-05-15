The Devil Wears Prada Book 2023 ‘Metalcore Dropouts’ Tour With Fit For a King, Counterparts + Landmvrks
The Devil Wears Prada have just announced the Metalcore Dropouts tour featuring Fit For a King, Counterparts and Landmvrks.
The 27-date trek will make stops in the United States and Canada, kicking off on Sept. 15 in Anaheim, California and coming to a close over one month later in Las Vegas on Oct. 19.
The Devil Wears Prada guitarist Jeremy DePoyster exclaims, "We are so stoked to be heading across America with our pals in Fit For A King on the Metalcore Dropouts Tour! We know how excited everyone is to hear more of Color Decay and we cannot wait to play these songs for you. Our buddies in Counterparts and Landmvrks are absolutely obliterating the metalcore world and we had to have them on the most exciting tour of the fall. We will be bringing the craziest show we've ever played, do not miss this tour!"
"This lineup is a dream," adds Fit For a King frontman Ryan Kirby, "From top to bottom. Landmvrks are one of the hottest bands in the scene, and Prada and Counterparts are absolute legends."
See all of the scheduled tour dates further down the page.
Most Recent Album by Each Band on The Metalcore Dropouts Tour
The Devil Wears Prada, Color Decay (2022)
Fit For a King, The Hell We Create (2022)
Counterparts, A Eulogy For Those Still Here (2022)
Landmvarks, Lost In the Waves (2021)
READ MORE: Fit For a King's Ryan Kirby - How I Learned to Scream
The Devil Wears Prada 2023 Tour Dates With Fit For a King, Counterparts + Landmvrks
Sept. 15 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Sept. 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Sept. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Sept. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Sept. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 22 — St Louis, Mo. @ Pop's
Sept. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Sept. 24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Hall
Sept. 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian
Sept. 27 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 28 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
Sept. 30 — Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia
Oct. 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
Oct. 03 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 04 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Oct. 06 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Oct. 07 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 08 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Oct. 10 — Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Oct. 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz
Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct. 15 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Oct. 17 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
Oct. 18 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater
Oct. 19 —Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
