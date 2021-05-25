August Burns Red Book 43-Date ‘Leveler’ 10th Anniversary 2021 Tour With Fit For a King, Erra + Like Moths to Flames
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Leveler, metalcore mainstays August Burns Red will head out on a 43-date U.S. tour, playing the album in full each night, with support coming from Fit For a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames.
The run will begin on Sept. 9 in Philadelphia, Pa. and criss-cross the country, wrapping up back on the east coast in Sayreville, N.J. on Oct. 31. A complete list of stops can be seen below and fans can purchase tickets here starting May 28 at 10AM local time. If you're looking to score a VIP package, you can snag those for any of the listed dates now at this location.
"We're unbelievably excited to announce that our first tour back will be the 'Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour," said the band, who recently dropped a 10th anniversary edition of Leveler, which they re-recorded in full. "We are bringing Fit For a King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames along for the ride, so this will be a tour you don't want to miss. We can't wait to see all of your beautiful faces again and then melt them right off. See you this fall!"
August Burns Red, Leveler 10th Anniversary Tour Dates With Fit For a King, Erra + Like Moths to Flames
Sept. 09 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Sept. 10 — Silver Springs, Md. @ Fillmore
Sept. 11 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival*^+
Sept. 12 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Music Festival^+
Sept. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Sept. 15 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Sept. 17 — New Haven, Conn. @ Toad’s Place
Sept. 18 — Portland, Maine @ State Theater
Sept. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Sept. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz
Sept. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Sept. 24 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall*
Sept. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Fest^+
Sept. 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest+
Sept. 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews Hall
Sept. 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Sept. 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore
Oct. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Oct. 03 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Oct. 04 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Oct. 06 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee*
Oct. 07 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues*
Oct. 08 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater
Oct. 09 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival^+
Oct. 11 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution
Oct. 12 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Oct. 14 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater
Oct. 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 16 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex
Oct. 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Oct. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Oct. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Oct. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
Oct. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
Oct. 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s
Oct. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Oct. 26 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
Oct. 27 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Oct. 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore
Oct. 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Oct. 30 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Oct. 31 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
*No Fit For A King
^ No Erra
+ No Like Moths To Flames