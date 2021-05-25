In celebration of the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Leveler, metalcore mainstays August Burns Red will head out on a 43-date U.S. tour, playing the album in full each night, with support coming from Fit For a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames.

The run will begin on Sept. 9 in Philadelphia, Pa. and criss-cross the country, wrapping up back on the east coast in Sayreville, N.J. on Oct. 31. A complete list of stops can be seen below and fans can purchase tickets here starting May 28 at 10AM local time. If you're looking to score a VIP package, you can snag those for any of the listed dates now at this location.

"We're unbelievably excited to announce that our first tour back will be the 'Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour," said the band, who recently dropped a 10th anniversary edition of Leveler, which they re-recorded in full. "We are bringing Fit For a King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames along for the ride, so this will be a tour you don't want to miss. We can't wait to see all of your beautiful faces again and then melt them right off. See you this fall!"

August Burns Red, Leveler 10th Anniversary Tour Dates With Fit For a King, Erra + Like Moths to Flames

August Burns Red

Sept. 09 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Sept. 10 — Silver Springs, Md. @ Fillmore

Sept. 11 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival*^+

Sept. 12 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Music Festival^+

Sept. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Sept. 15 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Sept. 17 — New Haven, Conn. @ Toad’s Place

Sept. 18 — Portland, Maine @ State Theater

Sept. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz

Sept. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Sept. 24 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall*

Sept. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Fest^+

Sept. 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest+

Sept. 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews Hall

Sept. 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Sept. 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore

Oct. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 03 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 04 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Oct. 06 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee*

Oct. 07 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues*

Oct. 08 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

Oct. 09 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival^+

Oct. 11 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

Oct. 12 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 14 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater

Oct. 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 16 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex

Oct. 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Oct. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Oct. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Oct. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Oct. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

Oct. 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Oct. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 26 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 27 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Oct. 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

Oct. 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Oct. 30 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 31 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

*No Fit For A King

^ No Erra

+ No Like Moths To Flames