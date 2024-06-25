While onstage at Bring Me the Horizon's show in Germany on Sunday (June 23), Oli Sykes polled the crowd about what song they want to hear and wound up calling one of the band's huge hits "shit." He also brought his dad out to sing "Antivist" with the band.

In a video shared on X (seen below), Sykes kneels on the ground looking at the setlist for the night. "All right, what we're gonna do... what would you like to hear?" he asks, and apparently he heard one fan shout out the pop-leaning amo track "Medicine."

"'Medicine'? Are you guys all right? You guys would like to hear 'Medicine'? Even I think that song is shit," the frontman continues, nixing that idea pretty quick. He names "Pray for Plagues," "Chelsea Smile" and "Don't Look Down" as some others before the clip cuts off.

About "Medicine"

"Medicine" was released on Jan. 3, 2019 as the third single from Bring Me the Horizon's sixth album, amo. On Spotify, it's the second most streamed track off the album with over 100 million plays, while the music video sits at nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

The amo hit hasn't been played live since July 5, 2022 in Lyon France and has been performed 102 times in total according to setlist.fm.

The writing credits have been attributed to each band member at the time — Sykes, Jordan Fish, Lee Malia, Matt Kean and Matt Nicholls.

Bring Me the Horizon, "Medicine"

Bring Me the Horizon Play "Antivist" With Oli Sykes' Dad

At the same show, Sykes welcomed his dad Ian to the stage for the fan favorite "Antivist," off 2013's Sempiternal.

It's not the first time Ian has joined BMTH onstage and watching him cry out "Middle fingers up if you don't give a fuck" should be enough to make your day, maybe even your entire week.

See a clip of Ian Sykes in action directly below.