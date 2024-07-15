One legendary band that's managed to remain successful through the years, but which Judas Priest album is better, the old-school metal of Screaming for Vengeance or their latest effort, Invincible Shield? That's the battle we've got queued up this week for Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights.

While Judas Priest have an immense and revered catalog, Screaming of Vengeance often ranks as one of their best works amongst fans and critics alike. The 1982 album features such standouts as "Helion," "Electric Eye" ""(Take These) Chains" and the record's breakout smash, "You've Got Another Thing Coming."

But you shouldn't be so quick to dismiss the critically hailed nineteenth studio album from Judas Priest, Invincible Shield. "Crown of Horns," "Trial By Fire," "Panic Attack" and "The Serpent and the King" have helped the band to some of their best reviews to date.

READ MORE: Best Rock Albums of 2024 (So Far)

As with every Chuck's Fight Club, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle on Monday, then turn his attention to Invincible Shield on Tuesday at 8PM and Screaming for Vengeance a day later. You, of course, can register your votes by using the form at the bottom of this page. The winning entrant will be featured in a block at 8PM during the Friday Loudwire Nights broadcast.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.