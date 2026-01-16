The Metal Song Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy Wants Played at His Funeral

Thankfully, we still have Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy among the living, but during a recent Q&A conducted with his publicity firm SRO, the vocalist shared which song that he would loved played at his funeral.

According to Pearcy, not only has he given that question some serious thought, it might already be included in his will.

What Song Does Stephen Pearcy Want Played at His Funeral?

A rocker through and through, Pearcy's pick comes from metal icons Judas Priest.

"I think this might be in my will, but it would definitely be Judas Priest’s 'Last Rose of Summer' from Sin After Sin. That album is insane."

"I remember Robbin [Crosby] turned me on to that record in San Diego during the '70s," recalled Pearcy. "He said, 'Check out this band.' I just thought, 'How the fuck does that guy sing like that?' The song’s buildup is crazy. The arrangement is great. It’s a good story too. He’s one of a few guys who sings higher than Robert Plant."

As Pearcy stated, the soulful "Last Rose of Summer" appears on Judas Priest's third album, Sin After Sin. The song, not released as a single, would qualify as a deeper cut as it's currently the sixth most streamed song from the album on Spotify.

Judas Priest, "Last Rose of Summer"

What Album Would Stephen Pearcy Play if He Knew It Was His Final Night on Earth?

The Q&A session with SRO appeared to showcase the singer's musical tastes and while Pearcy picked the song he'd want played at his funeral, he also shared which album he'd throw on if he knew it was going to be his final night on Earth.

"I’ve thought about this. I’d say Led Zeppelin III, because it’s a record that smacks you without really knowing it," says Pearcy. "'Immigrant Song' is the first fucking thing you hear. All of the acoustic tracks are so enlightening and colorful. When I got Led Zeppelin III, I was just starting to really play guitar. It was a healing process for me as a kid."

Led Zeppelin, "Immigrant Song"

What Is Stephen Pearcy's Favorite Album of All Time?

The Ratt frontman was also asked for his favorite song of all time. What did he pick?

"Sweet’s Give Us A Wink," the singer responded. "I was really influenced by them. They had four lead singers and were so creative. Other than Give Us A Wink, it would be Priest’s Sin After Sin. This record isn’t Led Zeppelin or Black Sabbath; it’s something totally different."

Sweet, "Action"

Stephen Pearcy in 2026

Having recently guested on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast, Pearcy also recently spent some time with photographer Christopher Ameruso and Priscilla Presley collaborating on a photobook series titled Shades of Elvis.

READ MORE: Stephen Pearcy on Why He's Not Bothered by the Term 'Hair Metal'

This coming week, Pearcy will join his Ratt bandmate Warren DeMartini as the guitarist is honored as an inductee in the Metal Hall of Fame. Pearcy himself was previously inducted in 2020. The ceremony will take place at the Roxy Theatre on Jan. 21, preceded by a celebrity red carpet event at the neighboring Rainbow Bar & Grill.

As for new music, Pearcy is currently focused on finishing up his latest solo record which promises "a long list of guest stars." A late 2026 release is expected.

Pearcy's Ratt legacy is immense. See how we ranked where it all started in our list of the 11 Best Hair Metal Debut Albums Ranked in the gallery below.