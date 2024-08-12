Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy Explains Why He’s Not Bothered by the Term ‘Hair Metal’

While some rockers of a certain era may despise the term "hair metal," you won't find Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy overly bothered by it.

The narrative that many hard rockers from the mid-to-late '80s have presented is that "hair metal" has been a term that was disparaging in lumping together acts of a certain style and look, primarily being introduced after that era had already taken place.

But Pearcy, reflecting on its use in modern society, shared his opinion on "hair metal" on the X social media platform along with an old magazine article championing the comeback opportunities for some of the '80s hair metal greats.

In his post, he directly addresses the "hair metal" discussion, explaining, "The term 'Hair Metal'? It doesn’t bother me in the least, although it does some of the peers. 'Hair Metal,' think about it really. I’ll embrace the tag 40 years later. Hey, it identifies you into the 80’s genre forever."

Within the same thread, one fan suggested, "Nah, I would never embrace the term "hair metal" as it was specifically created to marginalize an entire genre of really talented musicians. It's all about the music, not the hair," to which Pearcy replied, "If you’re doing business are you not going to be played on Hair Nation or do shows with the term Hair because of the term. I’m not bothered because we created Ratt n’ Roll, and that is ours regardless of the association. To be clear it’s all Rock Music unless you’re needing it."