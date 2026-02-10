A hair metal band that hasn't released a new album in 16 years has entered the conversation about who should have performed this year's Super Bowl halftime show instead of Bad Bunny.

During Monday's episode (Feb. 9) of Gutfeld! on Fox News, the band Ratt was mentioned as a suitable halftime performer. The band has been on hiatus since 2022.

What Fox News Said About Ratt

For those unfamiliar with the show, Gutfeld! is a nightly roundtable in front of a live audience hosted by Greg Gutfeld. The panel often attempts to take a comedic turn with its discussions, which mostly follow Fox News' right-leaning fare.

Monday night's guests included former WWE wrestler Tyrus (aka Brodus Clay) and one-time MTV VJ Kennedy. Both are frequent commentators on Fox News programming.

A good portion of the episode was devoted to discussing this year's Super Bowl halftime show, which drew criticism from some for Bad Bunny's mostly Spanish performance.

"Instead of Bad Bunny, I would have liked Ratt," Gutfeld declared, while waiting for a reaction from the studio audience that never arrived.

To fill in the silence, Tyrus blurted out, "That's a good group though," as Kennedy sang Ratt's "Round and Round" in a high-pitched voice.

The segment then came to an abrupt end.

"I'm just trying to think of other rodents. Alright, we're moving on," Gutfeld said as he looked to maintain the forward momentum of the show.

Greg Gutfeld Shares His Super Bowl Halftime Choice on Gutfeld!

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Responds to Fox News Mention

While Ratt hasn't done much in recent years, singer Stephen Pearcy remains active as a touring act. He caught wind of the Fox News shoutout and added a post about it on his official website.

"Thought you'd get a kick out (of) RATT being mentioned as a Super Bowl halftime show replacement," he wrote on X. "It's nice to see love for the '80s!"

Multiple users responded in support of the idea.

"At minimum, it would introduce our youth to something other than the same shitty bands we've been force fed for the last 30 years," one person replied.

READ MORE: Rockers React to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Another response proclaimed Ratt would be a better option over Lady Gaga, who made a guest appearance during this year's show but last headlined the Super Bowl halftime in 2017."

"I would love an '80s hair metal-themed halftime show! Ratt fits the mold. Way more than Lady Gag Me!!"

If a hair metal-themed halftime show were to ever happen, maybe one of these acts could be part of it:

