Welcome back, Bring Me the Horizon, who are finally dropping the next new song from their Post Human EP series. This one is titled "DArkSide" and it's a hard hitter that will appear on their highly anticipated POST HUMAN: NeX GEn. As you might expect, there's plenty of reaction to the new song as well.

As you might guess from the song title, "DArkSide" deals with the unease felt by the song's central character as they fear going to a darker place. At one point, Oli Sykes belts out with urgency, "Hey, I’m begging you to stay / My darkside won today / My heart keeps breaking / Over and over / Hey, don’t let me out your sight / Can’t trust myself tonight / My heart keeps breaking / Can you talk me off the ledge again?" And in a week in which World Mental Health Day just passed (Oct. 10), the song feels essentially fitting.

First, take a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below. It's available via multiple platforms here.

Bring Me the Horizon, "DArkSide" Lyrics

Sinking under

Think my angels fallen

Safe place, plundered

Bastards kicked the doors in

I picked the stitches

Now I can’t stop bleeding

Three in the morning I ain’t slept all weekend

Six feet in the dirt, still breathing

Don’t give a fuck if my heart stops beating Hey, I’m begging you to stay

My darkside won today

My heart keeps breaking

Over and over

Hey, don’t let me out your sight

Can’t trust myself tonight

My heart keeps breaking

Can you talk me off the ledge again? Something haunts me

Footsteps in the basement

Out of body

But there’s no escaping

I picked the stitches

Now I can’t stop bleeding

Three in the morning, I ain’t slept all weekend

Six feet in the dirt, still breathing

Don’t give a fuck if my heart stops beating Hey, I’m begging you to stay

My darkside won today

My heart keeps breaking over and over

Hey, don’t let me out your sight

Can’t trust myself tonight

My heart keeps breaking, can you talk me off the ledge again? Somethings in the way

Don’t know what I can say

Memories are haunting me

A sickness taking over

So bury me alive

There’s nowhere left to hide

And say goodbye

Cos maybe I

Maybe I will miss me when I’m gone Hey, I’m begging you to stay

My darkside won today

My heart keeps breaking over and over

Hey, don’t let me out your sight

Can’t trust myself tonight

My heart keeps breaking, can you talk me off the ledge again? Can’t trust myself tonight

Can’t trust myself tonight

Can’t trust myself

Can you talk me off the ledge again?

So how are people feeling about the new Bring Me the Horizon song? Well, there was the general excitement ahead of the release, with one fan weighing in, "New bring me the horizon song on friday, let’s goooooo," and another adding, "new bring me the horizon tn thank fucking god."

But then the reactions started rolling in, with a bit of a mixed bag of results. There's some overwhelming love, with one fan noting, "Bring Me The Horizon never let me down," and another adding while quoting lyrics as well, "New Bring Me the Horizon song hits different." Yet another added, "The new Bring Me the Horizon is amazing. Can't wait to hear the full album.

Others drew comparisons to Linkin Park and Evanescence ...

And yet another fan commended the song while pointing out something in Oli's vocals that you won't be able to unhear.

There was some middling reaction to the new song "DArkSide" as well. One fan praised it while noting their recent material hadn't been that great, and others shared a bit of indifference.

What was your take on the new Bring Me the Horizon song? Stay tuned on news of a POST HUMAN: NeX GEn release date and look for the band back on the road in the U.K. in January.