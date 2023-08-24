"Thanks for understanding," Bring Me the Horizon singer Oli Sykes said in a post to BMTH fans this week, explaining that the British rock band are canceling the scheduled Sept. 15 release of their next effort, Post Human: NeX GEn, and delaying its debut to to an unannounced time.

In his apologetic message, Sykes revealed what he said is the final cover art for NeX GEn, the group's anticipated second entry in their Post Human series. The artwork is by the Bring Me the Horizon vocalist's wife, Brazilian artist and model Alissa Salls.

See the full post down below.

READ MORE: Oli Sykes Says Bring Me the Horizon 'Can't Be the Band That We Used to Be'

Sykes said, "So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th. unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with. I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give it to you guys."

He added, "We can’t give a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more.. we did finish the artwork at least… here’s the final cover."

Post Human: NeX GEn, the sequel to 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror, is expected to collect Bring Me the Horizon's latest singles, including "Lost" and "Strangers," along with new material.

Oli Sykes' Post - Aug. 23, 2023

Bring Me the Horizon, "Lost" (Music Video)

Bring Me the Horizon, "Strangers" (Music Video)