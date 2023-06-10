Bring Me the Horizon Confirm Next ‘Post Human’ Installment, Announce 2024 Tour

Bring Me the Horizon headlined Download Festival Friday night (June 9), and one of the big things to come from the show is that the band announced the long-awaited next installment in their Post Human series of releases. Fans can look forward to Post Human: NeX GEn, due out on Sept. 15 through Sony/RCA.

The group has already delivered a pair of very different songs this year, with "Lost" arriving in May and presenting a pop-punk inspired emo sound. That was followed by "AmEN" earlier this month, one of their heaviest songs in some time featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo chipping in.

Initially, Bring Me the Horizon had pitched the idea of doing four different EPs over the course of a calendar year, and they got off to a solid start with Post Human: Survival Horror arriving in 2020 amidst the pandemic lockdown. But while the release timeline has changed, the intent of the four records has not.

"We're on a journey of doing different types of records, which we set ourselves up to do thinking we'd get through it really quickly, and it hasn't panned out that way, for a number of reasons," keyboardist Jordan Fish recently told Kerrang!

He continued, "We're working on four Post Human records, and we've been working on them all at the same time. … Why it's taken longer is that we've done stuff for the third and fourth ones as well."

Fish added, "The fourth one is where we want to explore the more heavy stuff, so in a way it limits how much we want to go heavy on this one. You don't want them all to sound the same. And you want to be confident in your conviction of going all-in on a style."

Given the different styles of the two recently released songs, it's not certain as of yet if either will be tied to Post Human: NeX GEn and which musical direction the record will take, but pre-orders in a variety of formats are now available the for set here.

Bring Me the Horizon, Post Human: NeX GEn Album Artwork

In addition to the now secured release date, the band also revealed their first touring that spans into 2024. They'll be taking out Bad Omens, Cassyette and Static Dress for a January arena tour of the U.K. Dates, cities and venues can be seen below and tickets will be available here. To get tickets for their other touring, check here.

Bring Me the Horizon 2024 U.K. Tour

Jan. 9 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

Jan. 10 - Bournemouth, U.K. @ BIC

Jan. 12 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Jan. 13 - Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena

Jan. 14 - Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Arena

Jan. 16 - Newcastle, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Jan. 17 - Liverpool, U.K. @ M&S Bank Arena

Jan. 19 - Sheffield, U.K. @ FlyDSA Arena

Jan. 20 - London, U.K. @ The O2

Jan. 23 - Dublin, U.K. @ 3 Arena