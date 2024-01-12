Code Orange Cancel 2024 Headline Tour + ShipRocked Appearance – Statement Released

Code Orange will be taking a break from the road, issuing a statement that they're cancelling their upcoming headline tour as well as their plans to play the ShipRocked Cruise and Pulp Summer Slam. In a statement, the band revealed that the health of guitarist Dominic Landolina is at the source of the decision, as the musician has been dealing with "serious health issues" over the past year.

In their statement, the band revealed that Landolina had "gritted through" the band's fall performances, but the time has come where he needed to address his health and they are making the move to allow for his recovery.

The group's statement reads as follows:

It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour, as well as the ShipRocked cruise / Pulp Summer Slam around it. Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably. While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them.

We wanted to give him proper time to heal before making a group decision, and were very hopeful he would be able to return by February. Ultimately its been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time. We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era. We have been together since we were teenagers, have ridden in vans and slept on floors for the majority of our career. No time period has been as difficult for us as the last few years. We are now focused on regaining our strength. We will be back with more stability and in full force. Thank you for the continued love and respect. Please support the amazing Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron on whatever they choose to do. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

After dropping the songs "Grooming My Replacement" and "The Game" in early 2023, the band announced their fifth studio album, The Above, which was released back in September. The record also features the songs "Take Shape" and "Mirror."

The band had been scheduled to return to the road on Feb. 4 as part of the ShipRocked Cruise, with a tour starting on Feb. 13 in Austin, Texas, running through March 17 in Los Angeles. But those dates have now been cancelled.

The group also has appearances booked at Sick New World in Las Vegas in April and the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in May, but no mention was made of whether or not they intend to still play the spring festivals.