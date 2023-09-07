Code Orange Fans React to Band’s Super Mellow New Song ‘Mirror’

Code Orange have become one of the more popular heavy bands of the last few years, but even the heaviest of bands switch it up sometimes. The band just released a mellow new song called "Mirror," and their fans have mixed reactions online.

"Mirror" is the latest taste from their upcoming album The Above. It's a relatively calm, trippy track that solely features Reba Meyers on vocals, but it's not their first departure from the blistering sound we're used to hearing from them. "Take Shape," which came out in mid-July and features an appearance from Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, also treaded more on the hard rock line, so it seems that The Above is going to be quite a diverse journey sonically.

“This song has a special place in my heart. To me, it’s the climax of this style of my writing in this band thus far. Take a look in the mirror, are you bored?” Meyers said of the song.

“Mirror is NOWHERE2RUN’s first foray into full music video production from conception all the way to the final edit," Jami Morgan added. "It’s fitting that we took on a song that is dynamically disparate from anything Code Orange has ever done. It’s a little softer, a little more lush, and led by a powerful performance from Reba. It’s another important piece of the puzzle that is The Above.”

There have been a mix of reactions to the song and its video from fans on social media, with some praising that the band is exploring new sounds, and others (unsurprisingly) disappointed with it.

"I appreciate that this band is being creative and exploring different styles. I’m a huge extreme music fan but literally listen to everything. Anyone who’s complaining about this are egg heads and super close minded," someone wrote in the comment section of the video on YouTube.

"I love that Code Orange doesn't chain themselves to one style and they are open to doing things differently from time to time," another user added.

Check out the song, its accompanying video and some other reactions below.

The Above will be out Sept. 29 and can be pre-ordered here.

Code Orange, 'Mirror'