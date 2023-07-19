Code Orange Go Hard Rock on New Song ‘Take Shape’ ft. Billy Corgan, Announce ‘The Above’ Album
Code Orange have released "Take Shape," the third song off their new album The Above, which features a guest appearance from Smashing Pumpkins legend Billy Corgan. The song is a departure from the group's usual bone-crunching style, sidestepping into the world of hard rock, which has certainly caught the attention of fans.
It's not the first time Code Orange have dipped their toes in the hard rock waters, having released the industrial rock track "Out For Blood" back in 2021 and "Shatter," which was written for WWE star Bray Wyatt, showcased a lean toward a more somber rock side.
What "Take Shape" does is further demonstrate Code Orange's desire to challenge convention and pre-conceived expectations of a band who set the hardcore scene ablaze in 2017 with the release of Forever and again turned things on its head with 2020's Underneath.
Fans have had expectedly mixed reactions, which is not surprising. Some decry the alt-metal and "butt rock" styles present in the track while others are celebrating yet another new sonic twist in the Code Orange catalog. One Twitter user, who says they've never checked out the band before, wonders if the rest of the material sounds like Linkin Park.
Alongside the music video for "Take Shape" comes the details of the 14-song The Above album, which will be released on Sept. 29 on the band's own label, Blue Grape Music.
Below, you can watch the video, see the album art and track listing for The Above and take a look at how fans have reacted to Code Orange's latest musical direction.
01. "Never Far Apart"
02. "Theatre Of Cruelty"
03. "Take Shape" (feat. Billy Corgan)
04. "The Mask Of Sanity Slips"
05. "Mirror"
06. "A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive"
07. "I Fly"
08. "Splinter The Soul"
09. "The Game"
10. "Grooming My Replacement"
11. "Snapshot"
12. "Circle Through"
13. "But A Dream…"
14. "The Above"
Code Orange, "Take Shape" Lyrics
Today I lost reality
A severed head was in its place
Today the smoke screen faded away
The desert of the real remained
They all lived by my design
We exist and are confined
(Into a) Into a world that has no why
I think that it might finally be time
I see every little tell
Every look and every breath
I feel far, I'm out of tune
Out of touch with higher good
So suck it back, postulate
Drink it in, suffocate
I am the one you love to hate
So if this is it
Then celebrate
Just spread your wings
Take shape
Today I swerved across two lanes
A rotting corpse was in the way
You pinched my hand but I pulled away
It felt like touching ripe decay
Is this all just by design?
Surrounded by your cardboard signs
Scenery that has no why
I think that it might
I think that it might...
I see every little tell
Every look and every breath
I feel far, I'm out of tune
Out of touch with higher good
So suck it back, postulate
Drink it in, suffocate
I am the one you love to hate
So if this is it
Then celebrate
Just spread your wings
Take shape
Spread your wings
Show us who you are
Spread your wings
You'll go far
Show us all
Show us who you are
Spread your wings
I see every little tell
Every look and every breath
I feel far, I'm out of tune
Out of touch with higher good
So suck it back, postulate
Drink it in, suffocate
I am the one you love to hate
So if this is it
Then celebrate
Just spread your wings
Take shape