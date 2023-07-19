Code Orange have released "Take Shape," the third song off their new album The Above, which features a guest appearance from Smashing Pumpkins legend Billy Corgan. The song is a departure from the group's usual bone-crunching style, sidestepping into the world of hard rock, which has certainly caught the attention of fans.

It's not the first time Code Orange have dipped their toes in the hard rock waters, having released the industrial rock track "Out For Blood" back in 2021 and "Shatter," which was written for WWE star Bray Wyatt, showcased a lean toward a more somber rock side.

What "Take Shape" does is further demonstrate Code Orange's desire to challenge convention and pre-conceived expectations of a band who set the hardcore scene ablaze in 2017 with the release of Forever and again turned things on its head with 2020's Underneath.

Fans have had expectedly mixed reactions, which is not surprising. Some decry the alt-metal and "butt rock" styles present in the track while others are celebrating yet another new sonic twist in the Code Orange catalog. One Twitter user, who says they've never checked out the band before, wonders if the rest of the material sounds like Linkin Park.

Alongside the music video for "Take Shape" comes the details of the 14-song The Above album, which will be released on Sept. 29 on the band's own label, Blue Grape Music.

Below, you can watch the video, see the album art and track listing for The Above and take a look at how fans have reacted to Code Orange's latest musical direction.

Code Orange, "Take Shape" ft. Billy Corgan — Music Video

Fans React to New Code Orange Song "Take Shape"

Code Orange, The Above Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Never Far Apart"

02. "Theatre Of Cruelty"

03. "Take Shape" (feat. Billy Corgan)

04. "The Mask Of Sanity Slips"

05. "Mirror"

06. "A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive"

07. "I Fly"

08. "Splinter The Soul"

09. "The Game"

10. "Grooming My Replacement"

11. "Snapshot"

12. "Circle Through"

13. "But A Dream…"

14. "The Above"

Code Orange, "Take Shape" Lyrics

Today I lost reality

A severed head was in its place

Today the smoke screen faded away

The desert of the real remained

They all lived by my design

We exist and are confined

(Into a) Into a world that has no why

I think that it might finally be time I see every little tell

Every look and every breath

I feel far, I'm out of tune

Out of touch with higher good

So suck it back, postulate

Drink it in, suffocate

I am the one you love to hate

So if this is it

Then celebrate

Just spread your wings

Take shape Today I swerved across two lanes

A rotting corpse was in the way

You pinched my hand but I pulled away

It felt like touching ripe decay

Is this all just by design?

Surrounded by your cardboard signs

Scenery that has no why

I think that it might

I think that it might... I see every little tell

Every look and every breath

I feel far, I'm out of tune

Out of touch with higher good

So suck it back, postulate

Drink it in, suffocate

I am the one you love to hate

So if this is it

Then celebrate

Just spread your wings

Take shape Spread your wings

Show us who you are

Spread your wings

You'll go far

Show us all

Show us who you are

Spread your wings I see every little tell

Every look and every breath

I feel far, I'm out of tune

Out of touch with higher good

So suck it back, postulate

Drink it in, suffocate

I am the one you love to hate

So if this is it

Then celebrate

Just spread your wings

Take shape