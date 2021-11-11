Code Orange Debut Pummeling New Song ‘Out for Blood’

Code Orange have just released a video for the new track “Out for Blood.” The cut is a nasty, pounding piece of modern metal that’s tailor made for a wide radio audience.

“Out for Blood” was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day / Linkin Park). As for the video, which was directed by Max Moore, “Out for Blood” is reminiscent of the early 2000s, showing Code Orange jamming in an underground venue for rabid fans while blood pours on a crowd-surfing Jami Morgan.

The track has been officially released as a standalone single rather than the first taste of a new album. Code Orange continue riding high off their acclaimed 2020 album, Underneath.

“When they go right, we go left,” Morgan says. “Code Orange is Out For Blood and we are just gettin’ started.”

Watch the video for “Out for Blood” below and pick up the track here.

Code Orange, "Out for Blood"

Code Orange recently revealed Tallah’s Max Portnoy is their current touring drummer. The percussive prodigy joined the band on the Knotfest Roadshow tour opening for Slipknot, Killswitch Engage and Fever 333. Code Orange were forced to cancel a number of headlining shows due to enhanced COVID protocols on the Knotfest Roadshow.

Code Orange’s final show of 2021 will take place at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. Fans in Europe can expect the band to cross the Atlantic in the summer of 2022.