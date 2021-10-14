Code Orange’s New Drummer Is Tallah’s Max Portnoy

After weeks of underground rumblings, Tallah drummer Max Portnoy has revealed himself as the mysterious new drummer for Code Orange. The Tallah drummer, who also happens to be the son of Mike Portnoy, revealed his new gig today (Oct. 14) via social media.

Fans began to speculate Portnoy was the man behind Code Orange’s kit as the band begin their trek on the Knotfest Roadshow with Slipknot, Killswitch Engage and Fever 333. Portnoy told Loudwire in a 2019 interview that Slipknot was the catalyst that inspired him to play drums and form a metal band.

It’s unclear if Max Portnoy will be a full-time or touring member of Code Orange, but Max confirmed that he is, in fact, the band’s current live drummer:

Jami Morgan served as the original drummer for Code Orange spanning from 2008 to 2020. After Morgan switched over to just doing vocals at live shows, Ethan Young spent a year drumming for the band behind a clear mask.

Max Portnoy remains a member of Tallah, the nu-core band he helped form a few years ago. Tallah toured with a fill-in drummer while opening for Avatar earlier this year, but were eventually forced to leave the tour after members of their touring party caught COVID-19.

Watch fan-shot footage of Max Portnoy drumming for Code Orange in the video below. For the remaining Knotfest Roadshow tour dates, click here.

CODE ORANGE Live @ Louder Than Life FULL CONCERT 9-25-21 Louisville, Ky.