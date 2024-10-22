What are the best rock and metal bands with a color in their name? In honor of National Color Day, let's take a closer look.

Who wouldn't want a little bit of color? It definitely livens things up and gives a splash to what could become a dreary band naming process.

Yes, the Chili Peppers might have been a spicy name, but boy do you get the descriptor when you add "Red Hot" in front of it. And without the "Green" in front of day, you'd just have Day. That's not exactly very lively.

So for this exercise, we're looking at some of the most notable colors and figuring out which bands have capitalized the most while using a color as part of their name. Check out the list below and see if our picks for each color are the ones that immediately come to mind or if you first thought of one of the runners' up.

What are the best rock and metal bands with a color in their name? Check out the list below.

Best Rock + Metal Bands With a Color In Their Name Sometimes having a colorful name helps, but who have found the most success at each of the colors? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire