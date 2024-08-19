Code Orange’s Reba Meyers Issues First Statement on Playing With Marilyn Manson

Code Orange's Reba Meyers recently turned up as part of Marilyn Manson's live band after the embattled musician returned to the stage, and now she's offered her first official statement on playing live with the singer.

Manson had not performed live since a two-song appearance at the Hollywood Palladium in 2020. His last few years have seen the musician tangled up in legal issues related to a string of abuse allegations made by several women. But with much of the legal issues resolved at this point, Manson made his music return earlier this month playing on a bill with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail.

Upon his return to the stage, the lineup of his live band was revealed to have included drummer Gil Sharone, guitarist Tyler Bates, former Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D. and Meyers handling guitar on co-vocal duties with Manson. As one of two new members to the lineup, Piggy D. initially posted on Instagram, "It is with immense gratitude that I stand with these beautiful and inspiring people on this amazing journey, I hope to see you all there!" Now Meyers is having her say.

What Reba Meyers Said About Performing With Marilyn Manson

At press time, Meyers had taken part in 11 Marilyn Manson shows since the rocker returned to the concert stage, with another performance set for tonight (Aug. 19) in Des Moines, Iowa.

In an Instagram post on her social media, Meyers wrote, "See me performing with @marilynmanson now as he returns in awesome renewed form on tour this month and next, and in his new video for "Raise the Red Flag.'"

She added, "I’m proud to represent the growth, confidence, forgiveness, humanity, and change that comes with this, and to be up there with such talented motherfuckers. Everyone is aiming for growth and not stagnation. World needs that attitude right now. Thanks to all the new peeps that have been showing love and support my way."

"I’m so glad you’re here, so much fun! STAGE RIGHT TIGHT AF!," commented her new bandmate Piggy D. on the post. Gil Sharone simply added three fire emojis in response. Meanwhile, Better Lovers' Greg Puciato, Korn drummer Ray Luzier and ex-Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams all offered words (and emojis) of support in the comments.

Marilyn Manson's Musical Return

In addition to playing live dates, Marilyn Manson has also been releasing new music. "As Sick as the Secrets Within" was issued as the first new material since his 2020 We Are Chaos album. A second song, "Raise the Red Flag," was issued this past week.

Manson's current tour with Five Finger Death Punch runs through Sept. 19. See all the stops, including some headline side dates, and get ticketing info through Marilyn Manson's website.