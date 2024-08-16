Marilyn Manson Debuts Eerie New Song ‘Raise the Red Flag’
Marilyn Manson has debuted his second new song of the summer, "Raise the Red Flag." As was the case with the video for "As Sick As the Secrets Within," comments have been disabled.
The song comes amid Manson's tour supporting Five Finger Death Punch, his first proper tour since 2019 and since several high-profile sexual assault and abuse lawsuits were filed against him.
Many of those cases are ongoing as the shock rock musicians mounts his comeback.
In the video for "Raise the Red Flag," Manson's backing band makes their first recorded appearance after debuting onstage on Aug. 2.
Flanking the frontman are guitarist Reba Meyers (Code Orange), bassist Piggy D (ex-Rob Zombie) as well as returning drummer Gil Sharone and guitarist Tyler Bates.
Watch the video and read the lyrics directly below.
Marilyn Manson, "Raise the Red Flag" Lyrics + Music Video
Your autopsy table is ready
Pay off the deals
You made with God
A last meal
Then your crucifixion
If you’re not paranoid
It’s probably too late
I don’t give a
If you say you’re sorry
I won’t accept your surrender
I don’t give a
If you say you’re sorry
I won’t accept your surrender
It’s time to
Beat up the bullies and
Wash the bullseye off my back
My red flag is your white one
Soaked in blood
My red flag is your white one
Soaked in blood
Cadaver dogs already
Know your face
Why pretend
In a roomful of fakes?
Something made up
For idiots to praise
Losers love liars
til their dying day
Losers love liars
til their dying day
I don’t give a
If you say you’re sorry
I won’t accept your surrender
I don’t give a
If you say you’re sorry
I won’t accept your surrender
It’s time to
Beat up the bullies and
Wash the bullseye off my back
My red flag is your white one
Soaked in blood
My red flag is your white one
Soaked in blood
But your loyalty lies on the wrong side of the future
But your loyalty lies on the wrong side of the future
It’s time to
Beat up the bullies and
Wash the bullseye off my back
My red flag is your white one
Soaked in blood
My red flag is your white one
Soaked in blood
Marilyn Manson on Tour
Marilyn Manson's tour supporting Five Finger Death punch comes to an end on Sept. 19.
The musician will also perform occassional headline dates along the way and all stops can be seen at his website.
