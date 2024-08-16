Marilyn Manson has debuted his second new song of the summer, "Raise the Red Flag." As was the case with the video for "As Sick As the Secrets Within," comments have been disabled.

The song comes amid Manson's tour supporting Five Finger Death Punch, his first proper tour since 2019 and since several high-profile sexual assault and abuse lawsuits were filed against him.

Many of those cases are ongoing as the shock rock musicians mounts his comeback.

In the video for "Raise the Red Flag," Manson's backing band makes their first recorded appearance after debuting onstage on Aug. 2.

Flanking the frontman are guitarist Reba Meyers (Code Orange), bassist Piggy D (ex-Rob Zombie) as well as returning drummer Gil Sharone and guitarist Tyler Bates.

Watch the video and read the lyrics directly below.

Marilyn Manson, "Raise the Red Flag" Lyrics + Music Video

Your autopsy table is ready

Pay off the deals

You made with God A last meal

Then your crucifixion

If you’re not paranoid

It’s probably too late I don’t give a

If you say you’re sorry

I won’t accept your surrender

I don’t give a

If you say you’re sorry

I won’t accept your surrender It’s time to

Beat up the bullies and

Wash the bullseye off my back

My red flag is your white one

Soaked in blood

My red flag is your white one

Soaked in blood

Cadaver dogs already

Know your face

Why pretend

In a roomful of fakes? Something made up

For idiots to praise

Losers love liars

til their dying day

Losers love liars

til their dying day I don’t give a

If you say you’re sorry

I won’t accept your surrender

I don’t give a

If you say you’re sorry

I won’t accept your surrender It’s time to

Beat up the bullies and

Wash the bullseye off my back

My red flag is your white one

Soaked in blood

My red flag is your white one

Soaked in blood But your loyalty lies on the wrong side of the future

But your loyalty lies on the wrong side of the future It’s time to

Beat up the bullies and

Wash the bullseye off my back

My red flag is your white one

Soaked in blood

My red flag is your white one

Soaked in blood

Marilyn Manson on Tour

Marilyn Manson's tour supporting Five Finger Death punch comes to an end on Sept. 19.

The musician will also perform occassional headline dates along the way and all stops can be seen at his website.