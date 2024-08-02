Marilyn Manson Releases First New Song Since Abuse Allegations, ‘As Sick As the Secrets Within’
Marilyn Manson has released "As Sick As the Secrets Within," his first new song since a wave of abuse allegations from several woman sidelined his musical career amid many court cases.
The musician first teased that he had new music underway in May of 2023 in a post on social media, which featured some stills from apparent music videos and the caption "I've got something for you to hear."
Also in May, he shared a teaser clip of the new single and its accompanying video, directed by Bill Yukich. The singer has signed with Nuclear Blast Records for the release, after being dropped from his previous label, Loma Vista Recordings, in February of 2021 following actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly naming him as her abuser.
READ MORE: Zoltan Bathory Praises Marilyn Manson's Sobriety Ahead of Tour With Five Finger Death Punch
"As Sick As the Secrets Within" arrives the day Marilyn Manson will embark on his first tour since 2019, supporting headliners Five Finger Death Punch with additional support from Slaughter to Prevail.
Listen to the song and read the lyrics directly below.
Marilyn Manson, "As Sick As the Secrets Within" - Listen + Read Lyrics
This is no longer just my communion
The worms of the flesh have turned
With all the sacrifices I swallow
And the blood from the cup is so cold
You're only as sick as the secrets within
You're only as sick as the secrets within
It's not so evil as much as its hungry
I see these bodies and the bones picked clean
I built this cage we've been trapped in together
Can't remember where I hid the keys
A reason for me, for me to gеt by
Became a need, a need to get high
Thеn into a life that was no life at all
No life at all
There is a trick to get out of your skin
You're only as sick as the secrets within
But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control
A reason for me, for me to get by
Became a need, a need to get high
And into a life that was no life at all
No life at all
There is a trick to get out of your skin
You're only as sick as the secrets within
But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control
I was never your taxidermy
I'm sewn into your soul
Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me
Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me
Keep sleeping
There is a trick to get out of your skin
You're only as sick as the secrets within
But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control
You're only as sick as the secrets within
You're only as sick as the secrets within
You're only as sick as the secrets within
You're only as sick as the secrets within
You're only as sick as the secrets within
You're only as sick as the secrets within
Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me
Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me
Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me
Keep sleeping
