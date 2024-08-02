Marilyn Manson has released "As Sick As the Secrets Within," his first new song since a wave of abuse allegations from several woman sidelined his musical career amid many court cases.

The musician first teased that he had new music underway in May of 2023 in a post on social media, which featured some stills from apparent music videos and the caption "I've got something for you to hear."

Also in May, he shared a teaser clip of the new single and its accompanying video, directed by Bill Yukich. The singer has signed with Nuclear Blast Records for the release, after being dropped from his previous label, Loma Vista Recordings, in February of 2021 following actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly naming him as her abuser.

"As Sick As the Secrets Within" arrives the day Marilyn Manson will embark on his first tour since 2019, supporting headliners Five Finger Death Punch with additional support from Slaughter to Prevail.

Listen to the song and read the lyrics directly below.

Marilyn Manson, "As Sick As the Secrets Within" - Listen + Read Lyrics

This is no longer just my communion

The worms of the flesh have turned

With all the sacrifices I swallow

And the blood from the cup is so cold You're only as sick as the secrets within

You're only as sick as the secrets within It's not so evil as much as its hungry

I see these bodies and the bones picked clean

I built this cage we've been trapped in together

Can't remember where I hid the keys A reason for me, for me to gеt by

Became a need, a need to get high

Thеn into a life that was no life at all

No life at all There is a trick to get out of your skin

You're only as sick as the secrets within

But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control A reason for me, for me to get by

Became a need, a need to get high

And into a life that was no life at all

No life at all There is a trick to get out of your skin

You're only as sick as the secrets within

But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control I was never your taxidermy

I'm sewn into your soul

Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping There is a trick to get out of your skin

You're only as sick as the secrets within

But the beast is calling for us and slowly assuming control You're only as sick as the secrets within

You're only as sick as the secrets within

You're only as sick as the secrets within

You're only as sick as the secrets within

You're only as sick as the secrets within

You're only as sick as the secrets within

Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping, I'll make you dream of me

Keep sleeping

Lyrics via Genius