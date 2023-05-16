Marilyn Manson Teasing First New Music Since Abuse Allegations + Lawsuits

Marilyn Manson seems to be teasing his first new music since facing accusations of sexual assault and abuse led by actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood, one of his ex-fiancées, that began in 2021.

Last week, news emerged the embattled rock star (real name Brian Warner) was dealt a blow in his legal fight with Wood when a judge dismissed much of his defamation lawsuit against her.

On Monday (May 15), Manson returned to social media with his first post in over a year. As seen on Instagram and Twitter, the singer shared two photos that appear to be stills from an upcoming music video, as Manson poses with a microphone in his hand.

"I've got something for you to hear," Manson said in the post. He added that his wife, Lindsay Usich, captured the images. See the post below.

Marilyn Manson Accusation Timeline

In 2021, Wood banded with at least four other women to publicize their accusations simultaneously. Wood claimed Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him."

In 2022, Manson sued Wood for defamation and conspiracy. "There will come a time when I can share more about the events of the past year," the singer said. "Until then, I'm going to let the facts speak for themselves."

One of Manson's other accusers, Ashley Morgan Smithline (AKA Ashley Lindsay Morgan), later recanted her allegation. Smithline initially sued him and spoke to People about her claims. A judge dismissed that lawsuit in 2023.

Allegations About Marilyn Manson

Manson refuted all accusations. "My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said in 2021. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how and why others are now choosing to misrepresent the past."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available. Please visit RAINN (the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 1-800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

Marilyn Manson New Music Tease - May 15