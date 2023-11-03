The civil lawsuit against Marilyn Manson from a concert videographer and photographer who claimed the rock singer spat on her and blew his nose at her during a 2019 concert in New Hampshire has been brought back to life in court.

Earlier this year, the case was dismissed by a judge after the plaintiff, Susan Fountain, failed to appear in court on the date the trial was to begin. Now, it seems the case is free to move forward again.

That's because on Thursday (Nov. 2) in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Anne Hwang said that Fountain's lawyer, Jennifer A. Clingo, had filed paperwork in March saying she was suffering from a medical issue and forgot to enter the trial date in her calendar, according to Rolling Stone. Clingo evidently filed the appeal before the deadline.

The judge noted that Clingo has now "reduced her caseload and has prepared for management of her cases until she fully recovers." Neither Manson nor his lawyers attended the hearing on Thursday.

Fountain first sued Manson, the rock star whose real name is Brian Warner, in August 2021, claiming assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress because of the alleged incident. She said it caused her "fear and anxiety."

What Happened in New Hampshire?

Per a police affidavit, Manson approached Fountain in the stage pit area during his Aug. 19, 2019, show in Gilford, New Hampshire, put his face close to her camera and spit "a big lougee" at her. She said the singer's saliva struck her hands. She also accused Manson of approaching her a second time and blowing his nose on her arm and hands.

Manson subsequently was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault arising from the alleged altercation at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. In 2021, Manson pleaded not guilty but still turned himself into authorities. The musician was then booked and released by the authorities.

In September, Manson appeared in a New Hampshire courtroom, where he learned that he would have to pay $1,200 in fines. The musician also was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.

Other Marilyn Manson Accusations

The case surrounds a litany of separate allegations of sexual assault against Manson that have emerged since 2021. Multiple women have accused the rocker of abuse and assault, led by allegations from a former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, who said her relationship with Manson "felt like a death sentence."

Manson has refuted the accusations. "My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said in 2021.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," he added. "Regardless of how and why others are now choosing to misrepresent the past."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available. Please visit RAINN (the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 1-800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).